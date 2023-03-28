 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

N. Korean leader guides nuclear weaponization project, calls for expanding weapons-grade nuke materials

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 28, 2023 - 09:45       Updated : Mar 28, 2023 - 09:45
This photo from Tuesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guiding the country's nuclear weaponization project. (KCNA)
This photo from Tuesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guiding the country's nuclear weaponization project. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has guided the country's nuclear weaponization project, calling for expanding the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials for an exponential increase in its nuclear arsenal, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.

The North's leader called for "perfect" preparations for the use of nuclear weapons "anytime and anywhere," Monday, when he received a briefing by the Nuclear Weapons Institute, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Kim "called for efforts to expand the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials and continue to produce powerful nuclear weapons in a bid to meet the goal of an exponential increase in the nuclear arsenal," the KCNA said.

In a separate dispatch, the North said it conducted a firing drill simulating tactical nuclear attacks Monday.

It detonated a mock nuclear warhead 500 meters above a target islet off Kim Chaek in North Hamgyong Province, the KCNA said.

The report confirmed the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles by the North from the Chunghwa area south of Pyongyang on Monday. The missiles flew some 370 kilometers before landing in the East Sea, according to the South's military.

The North also said it again conducted a three-day test of a nuclear-capable underwater weapon system Saturday through Monday.

The Haeil-1-type "underwater nuclear attack drone" cruised along a saw blade and an elliptical course in the East Sea for 41 hours and 27 minutes, and its test warhead was detonated underwater Monday morning.

The North claimed Friday it had tested its new underwater nuclear attack drone capable of generating a "radioactive tsunami." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114