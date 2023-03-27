[Herald Interview] Korea should use new gas deposits in Peru: ambassador

Newly appointed Peruvian Ambassador Paul Duclos speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Peru in Jung-gu, Seoul, on March 20. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

South Korea should partner with Peru to utilize new gas deposits, said Paul Duclos, the newly appointed Peruvian ambassador to Korea, in an interview with The Korea Herald. Peru is seeking investment for a new gas field with the potential to match the needs of the Camisea gas project, said Duclos, urging Korea to build new infrastructure to tap, extract and export gas. Peru's Camisea gas project extracts gas in the Amazon basin and transports it to the coast via two pipelines hundreds of kilometers long. Referring to Peru Petro's attendance at the World Gas Conference in Daegu in May 2022, the ambassador affirmed Peru’s intention to promote investments in the oil and gas industry. "Korea is one of the main importers of gas from Peru transported through LNG carriers," Duclos highlighted, referring to SK Innovation operations in Camisea. Duclos cited the Pampa Melchorita LNG plant's production of gas, which is Peru's second-largest export to Korea. "It's helping to ease the current energy crisis," Duclos said, pointing to a comprehensive strategic association established between Peru and Korea to prioritize cooperation since 2012. "Korea was the partner for Peru's fifth free trade agreement in 2011," he said.

Logo showcasing the 60th anniversary of Peru-Korea diplomatic ties.(Peruvian Embassy in Seoul)

The Peru-Korea FTA facilitated sustained growth by increasing Peruvian agricultural and industrial exports to Korea and Korean investments in Peru. Duclos hoped that Korea would join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in the future. The CPTPP is a free trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. According to Duclos, complementary visions allowed Peru to agree with Korea on various issues, including the negotiation of an agreement combating plastic pollution, currently chaired by Peru. The agreement is a resolution proposed by Peru and supported by more than 60 countries at the UN Environment Assembly to promote negotiations for combating plastic pollution. The fourth negotiations meeting will be held in Seoul next year, Duclos said. Meanwhile, Duclo also highlighted Peru’s permanent support for denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula. Peru has consistently condemned North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile tests, said Duclos. Duclos said that the FTA between Peru and Korea had acted as a favorable framework for doing business, referring to the Peru-Korea commercial exchange that hit almost $4 billion in 2022.

Peruvian Ambassador to Korea Paul Duclos presents the copies of credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Peruvian Embassy in Seoul)

Korea has become Peru's fifth-largest trading partner, with trade growing more than $1 billion compared to 2020, and sixfold since 2010. He said the advantages offered by the Peru-Korea bilateral commercial framework helped keep supply chains uninterrupted. Peru will continue to expand trade in traditional and mineral products such as agro-industrial and hydrobiological products, he said. Korean companies are engaged in infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries and hydrocarbons among other industries, the envoy said, citing Dohwa Engineering, Hyundai Engineering and Construction, SK Innovation and others as examples. According to Duclos, Korea is well known for producing technological products such as appliances, cars, televisions, batteries and equipment of all kinds in Peru, citing the Korea Airports Corporation’s stake in the supervision and construction of the Chincheros Airport in Peru.

Peruvian Ambassador to Korea Paul Duclos(second from left) paid a visit to Dohwa Engineering headquarters. Dohwa Engineering’s branch in Peru operates projects related to transport, water, sanitation, energy, urbanization, Lima's Metro Line 2, and Chinchero International Airport in Peru.