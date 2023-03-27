[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin sells 1m copies of solo album in 1 day

(Credit: Vogue Korea)

Jimin of BTS sold more than 1.02 million copies of his first solo album, “Face,” on the day of its release. It is an unprecedented record for a solo musician in K-pop history. The album also topped Oricon’s daily album ranking and the iTunes top albums chart in 63 regions while main track “Like Crazy” landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 111 regions. “Like Crazy” debuted on Spotify’s daily top songs global chart at No. 2, and the pre-release from the six-track album, “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” ranked at No. 8, after hitting it at No. 6 upon its release. The latter was No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 110 regions and made it to UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 30. The artist performed “Like Crazy” on stage for the first time on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 25. Ive drops ‘Kitsch’ from 1st LP in advance

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive put out single “Kitsch” Monday in advance of the release of its first studio album. The pre-release underlines the group’s confidence and identity and combines strong beats and baselines to demonstrate the bandmates’ free spirit. It is part of the group’s forthcoming LP, “I’ve Ive,” which is slated to be released on April 10. The six-member team is making a comeback about eight months since its third single, “After Like.” Now only in its second year of its music career, it has sold over 3 million copies of three singles combined and come in at first place in television music chart shows 37 times. With its first LP, the group aims to tackle North America in full force, said Kakao Entertainment, parent company of the group's agency, Starship Entertainment, last week when announcing its partnership with Columbia Records. Billlie to debut in Japan in May

(Credit: Mystic Story)

Billlie will officially debut in Japan on May 17 with single “GingaMingaYo (the strange world) – Japanese ver.-,” said the group's agency, Mystic Story, on Monday. The original version of “GingaMingaYo (the strange world)” which fronted its second EP, “the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one,” was named as one of the best K-pop songs in 2022 by a number of magazines, including Time and Billboard. The single album will also include a Japanese-language version of “everybody’s got a $ecret” from the group’s first EP, “the Billage of perception: chapter one.” Meanwhile, the seven-member act will bring out its fourth EP, “the Billage of perception: chapter three,” on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, it uploaded teaser trailers for the music video of main track “Eunoia,” raising expectations for the six-track album. WEi to start world tour in Tokyo next month

(Credit: WE Entertainment)