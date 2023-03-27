 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin sells 1m copies of solo album in 1 day

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Mar 27, 2023 - 17:55       Updated : Mar 27, 2023 - 17:55

(Credit: Vogue Korea)
(Credit: Vogue Korea)

Jimin of BTS sold more than 1.02 million copies of his first solo album, “Face,” on the day of its release.

It is an unprecedented record for a solo musician in K-pop history. The album also topped Oricon’s daily album ranking and the iTunes top albums chart in 63 regions while main track “Like Crazy” landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 111 regions.

“Like Crazy” debuted on Spotify’s daily top songs global chart at No. 2, and the pre-release from the six-track album, “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” ranked at No. 8, after hitting it at No. 6 upon its release. The latter was No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 110 regions and made it to UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 30.

The artist performed “Like Crazy” on stage for the first time on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 25.

 

Ive drops ‘Kitsch’ from 1st LP in advance

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)
(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive put out single “Kitsch” Monday in advance of the release of its first studio album.

The pre-release underlines the group’s confidence and identity and combines strong beats and baselines to demonstrate the bandmates’ free spirit.

It is part of the group’s forthcoming LP, “I’ve Ive,” which is slated to be released on April 10.

The six-member team is making a comeback about eight months since its third single, “After Like.” Now only in its second year of its music career, it has sold over 3 million copies of three singles combined and come in at first place in television music chart shows 37 times.

With its first LP, the group aims to tackle North America in full force, said Kakao Entertainment, parent company of the group's agency, Starship Entertainment, last week when announcing its partnership with Columbia Records.

 

Billlie to debut in Japan in May

(Credit: Mystic Story)
(Credit: Mystic Story)

Billlie will officially debut in Japan on May 17 with single “GingaMingaYo (the strange world) – Japanese ver.-,” said the group's agency, Mystic Story, on Monday.

The original version of “GingaMingaYo (the strange world)” which fronted its second EP, “the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one,” was named as one of the best K-pop songs in 2022 by a number of magazines, including Time and Billboard.

The single album will also include a Japanese-language version of “everybody’s got a $ecret” from the group’s first EP, “the Billage of perception: chapter one.”

Meanwhile, the seven-member act will bring out its fourth EP, “the Billage of perception: chapter three,” on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, it uploaded teaser trailers for the music video of main track “Eunoia,” raising expectations for the six-track album.

 

WEi to start world tour in Tokyo next month

(Credit: WE Entertainment)
(Credit: WE Entertainment)

Boy band WEi announced plans for its second international tour, "Passion."

It will kick off the tour in Tokyo on April 21 and head over to Osaka for a concert two days later. The news came about a month since it told fans of the tour and more destinations are likely to be announced.

The six members met their fans in Thailand, Japan and the US last year through its first tour, "First Love." They released fifth EP “Love Pt. 2: Passion” right afterwards in October and dropped Christmas special “Gift For You” in December.

 

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114