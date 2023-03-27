[From the scene] Typhoon-hit Posco mill in Pohang comes back stronger

A slab, or crude steel, heads to a rolling station in Posco's No. 2 hot strip plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province on Dec. 15. The company started operations of its second hot strip plant for the first time since shutting down on Sept. 6 due to Typhoon Hinnamnor submerging the plant's facilities underwater. (Posco)

POHANG, North Gyeongsang Province -- Some 7,000 metric tons of molten iron at 1,200 degrees Celsius and consisting of smelted iron ore, coke and limestone is poured from a gigantic industrial ladle into a furnace to be purified at Posco's steel mill.

The purified molten steel is then poured into molds, where water vapor rises with deafening hisses as the iron is instantly cooled.

Semi-finished materials, called slabs, become visible as the water vapor dissipates. They are quickly moved along on conveyor belts to a rolling station, where they are forged into finished steel products.

"Today marks the 99th day since Posco's No. 2 hot strip plant resumed its normal operations. When we succeeded in producing the first product, I shouted 'Hooray!' with the staff, ran out, and wept," said Lee Hyun-chul, tearing up during a press conference held at Posco's Pohang steel mill on Thursday. Lee is the manager of Posco's No. 2 hot strip plant, which is currently responsible for a third of the South Korean steelmaker's entire production, producing some five million tons of steel products annually.

"The whole restoration process was a miracle. Experts have said that the restoration process would take more than a year to complete, but we've finished it in 135 days," said Lee.

Resumption of normal operations at Posco’s steelmaking facilities comes in the aftermath of Typhoon Hinnamnor in September of last year. The typhoon’s record-breaking rain submerged the plant due to a nearby stream overflowing, causing the plant to shut down for the first time in its 49-year history.

According to Posco, when the typhoon hit, the plant had been filled with water up to 1.5 meters high. Draining the water from the facilities alone had taken four weeks. Even after draining the water, Posco officials added that 30 centimeters of mud had to be pumped out over the course of two weeks.