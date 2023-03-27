 Back To Top
National

One Kazakhstani who fled airport arrested

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Mar 27, 2023 - 13:50       Updated : Mar 27, 2023 - 13:50

Runway of Incheon Airport. (Image irrelevant to the article)
Runway of Incheon Airport. (Image irrelevant to the article)

One of two Kazakhstanis who fled Incheon Airport after being denied entry into South Korea was apprehended Monday morning in Daejeon, nearly 200 km away.

A 21-year-old man was captured at around 9:42 a.m. at a convenience store in Daejeon, where he had gone to meet an acquaintance, the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency said. The police are currently checking security footage to track down another individual aged 18 who is still on the run.

The two Kazakhstani nationals had broken a terminal window and escaped from the airport by climbing over a fence near a runway on Sunday. They had been waiting for a repatriation flight after being denied to enter into the country. The purpose of their visit was confirmed by immigration control to have been unclear.

The police are analyzing CCTV videos to secure the location of the fugitive. They have also embarked on an investigation into whether there were any brokers or other individuals who assisted the two in entering the country illegally.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
