National

Actor Yoo Ah-in appears for questioning over alleged drug use

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 27, 2023 - 09:53       Updated : Mar 27, 2023 - 09:53
Actor Yoo Ah-in enters the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency building in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Actor Yoo Ah-in enters the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency building in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Actor Yoo Ah-in appeared before police for questioning Monday over allegations of illegal drug use.

The 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, entered the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency building in Seoul without responding to any questions from reporters.

Yoo has been under investigation after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said his prescription purchases of propofol for nonmedical purposes have been too frequent since 2021. It is a powerful sleep-inducing drug commonly used in surgeries.

Police earlier sent his hair and urine samples to the National Forensic Service for tests, and Yoo additionally tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and ketamine. (Yonhap)

