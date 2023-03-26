 Back To Top
Business

S. Korean police search for two Kazakhstanis who fled airport

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2023 - 10:15       Updated : Mar 26, 2023 - 10:15
Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)
Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)

INCHEON-- South Korean police are trying to capture two Kazakhstanis who fled Incheon International Airport on Sunday, after they were denied entry into the country for unspecified reasons, officials said.

The two foreigners climbed over a fence near the airport runway at around 4 a.m., according to the airport police. It remains unclear why they were denied entry into South Korea.

"At the moment, we have identified who they are, and we are tracking them," a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Police are currently checking security footage to track the two Kazakhstani nationals. (Yonhap)

