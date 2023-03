Samsung Electronics and Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil and gas company, have signed a memorandum of understanding for a strategic partnership to accelerate the industrial adoption of 5G network technology in the largest Middle Eastern country by area. Under the agreement, the two companies will promote the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia’s industrial sectors by adopting LTE and 5G high-speed network technologies. (Aramco)

By Yu Ji-soo ( jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com