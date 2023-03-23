 Back To Top
National

S. Korean president to host Summit for Democracy meeting on economic growth

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 23, 2023 - 09:29       Updated : Mar 23, 2023 - 09:29

Robert Berschinski, NSC senior director for democracy and human rights, is seen speaking during a press briefing hosted by the Foreign Press Club in Washington on March 22, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)
Robert Berschinski, NSC senior director for democracy and human rights, is seen speaking during a press briefing hosted by the Foreign Press Club in Washington on March 22, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will host a leader-level discussion on economic growth and shared prosperity during the Summit for Democracy next week, the US state department announced Wednesday.

The meeting will be one of five leader-level plenary sessions to be held virtually during the two-day summit.

The upcoming summit will mark the second of its kind, following the first summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in December 2021.

"The United States launched the summit for democracy process in early 2021 to put new and high level focus on the need to strengthen democratic institutions, protect human rights and accelerate the fight against corruption, both at home and abroad," said Robert Berschinski, senior director for democracy and human rights at the US National Security Council.

"As President Biden has said, we are currently at an inflection point when it comes to the future of democracy," he told a press briefing. "The defining question of this age is whether democracies will continue to deliver for their people in a rapidly changing world."

The second Summit for Democracy will kick start next Wednesday, co-hosted by Biden, Yoon and the leaders of Costa Rica, the Netherlands and Zambia.

Immediately following joint opening remarks by the five world leaders, Yoon will host the first plenary session of the summit on "democracy delivering economic growth and shared prosperity."

The five leaders will each host a plenary session that will held on topics that include global challenges, justice for all and strong institutions. (Yonhap)

