Hankook Tire woos young people with ‘Made in Hankook’ campaign

Desserts are sold at the Haha Cream Dog pop-up store for Hankook Tire and Halff Coffee. (Hankook Tire)

Hankook Tire & Technology, the world’s sixth-largest tiremaker, said Wednesday it is carrying out various projects under its motor culture brand Made in Hankook for better communication with millennials and Generation Z.

Launched in 2021, Made in Hankook pursues a young and dynamic image centered on high technology, innovation, design and motorsports. As Hankook Tire aims to lead innovative changes in future mobility culture, the company is seen to have a broad worldview.

Made in Hankook held its first offline event in 2021 at Peaches D8NE, an automobile culture complex in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, which is a trendy spot for young people. The company emphasized its attractiveness and trendiness to connect with Hankook Tire's brand image.

The Made in Hankook event quickly gained popularity as a must-visit locale for Gen Z, attracting more than 20,000 visitors through word-of-mouth on social media last year.

In particular, limited edition collaboration goods garnered much acclaim, including apparel with Peaches, tire-shaped donuts with Knotted and electric vehicle tire-inspired cocktail drinks with iON.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire opened premium cafe-style pop-up stores Halff Coffee and Haha Cream Dog this month. Named after the first two letters of Hankook Tire and Halff Coffee, the desserts were presented in the shape of hot dogs and Hankook Tire’s products. A boombox-shaped product package that can be used as a portable speaker was available for purchase as well. The pop-up store employed Hankook Tire's orange and black to create an exotic atmosphere.

Hankook Tire plans to continue sincere communication through marketing activities targeting younger consumers, and to accelerate the expansion of its premium brand image while securing future potential customers, the company said.