Entertainment

Tomorrow X Together to headline at Lollapalooza

By Hong Yoo
Published : Mar 22, 2023 - 14:40       Updated : Mar 22, 2023 - 14:40
Tomorrow X Together (BigHit Music)
Tomorrow X Together (BigHit Music)

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will be among the lead acts at at one of the America's largest music festivals this year.

Lollapalooza announced Wednesday the lineup of performers to take part in the festival in Chicago’s Grant Park on Aug. 3 to 6.

This will be the second year in a row TXT has performed at the festival and they are the only K-pop group to do so.

Also, they are the second Korean musician to take the main stage at the Lollapalooza after J-Hope of BTS.

TXT made its US festival debut at Lollapalooza last July with a robust live band sound and vocals

Last month, the five-piece act, which debuted in March 2019, became the fifth Korean artist to land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart after BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, and Blackpink.

Lollapalooza, which began as a touring show in 1991, has since made Chicago‘s Grant Park its annual venue and become one of the leading music events in the US.

Other headliners of the festival this year include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, and The 1975.

Meanwhile, TXT is gearing up for its second world tour “Act: Sweet Mirage” to kick off in Seoul this weekend.

They will visit a total of 13 cities around the world for 23 gigs.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
