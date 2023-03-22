Tenor Ha Man-teak presents recital tour

South Korean tenor Ha Man-teak will embark on a recital tour for the first time in 11 years.

Starting from Jeonju, North Jeolla Province on Wednesday, the singer-turned-businessman will bring his recital to Daejeon on Thursday and to Seoul on Saturday before bringing the tour to a close at Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Tuesday.

Under the title “Se Ti Manca,” an Italian phrase meaning “Do you miss it?” in English, Ha will sing various songs like F.P. Tosti’s “Aprile,” “Ideale,” and “Segreto,” Robert Schumann’s “Widmung,” Edward Elgar’s “Salut d’amour,” Franz Schubert’s “An die Musik” and Korean songs including “On the way to you,” and “First Love.”

“The concert will show an autobiographical story which shows the process of change and maturity through music. I added a love story to this to create dramatic effect,” Ha said about the repertoire.

Ha, the CEO of Korea Arts Group, will join forces with soprano Martina Bortolotti, pianist Robreto Corliano and cellist Sung Ji-song among others for the upcoming concerts.

“In recent years, I have produced many performances that collaborate with various genres such as K-pop, traditional Korean music, trot, and dance. As a result, my desire to showcase the essence of classical music has become stronger. I’m happy to finally present my solo concerts, which have been pushed back for many reasons like the pandemic,” Ha said.