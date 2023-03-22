Wavve's ‘Combat Correspondent’ Korea’s most expensive drama series to date

Local streaming service Wavve announced Tuesday that it will join hands with Eric Beck, the German screenwriter behind Paramount’s neo-Western American drama series “Yellowstone,” to produce an original historical drama series based on true events during the Korean War of 1950-1953.

The 10-part series with the working title “Combat Correspondent” will center around the story of American reporter Marguerite Higgins (1920-1966), the first woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting in 1951 for her coverage of the Korean War.

Higgins also reported on the Vietnam War, establishing herself as one of the most accomplished war correspondents of the time.

The series’ plot will also revolve around real events involving Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the commander of the US-led UN troops during the Korean War, as well as those who fought in the Korean War.