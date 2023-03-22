 Back To Top
Entertainment

Wavve's 'Combat Correspondent' Korea's most expensive drama series to date

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 22, 2023 - 12:48       Updated : Mar 22, 2023 - 12:48
Screenwriter Eric Beck (Wavve)
Screenwriter Eric Beck (Wavve)

Local streaming service Wavve announced Tuesday that it will join hands with Eric Beck, the German screenwriter behind Paramount’s neo-Western American drama series “Yellowstone,” to produce an original historical drama series based on true events during the Korean War of 1950-1953.

The 10-part series with the working title “Combat Correspondent” will center around the story of American reporter Marguerite Higgins (1920-1966), the first woman to receive the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting in 1951 for her coverage of the Korean War.

Higgins also reported on the Vietnam War, establishing herself as one of the most accomplished war correspondents of the time.

The series’ plot will also revolve around real events involving Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the commander of the US-led UN troops during the Korean War, as well as those who fought in the Korean War.

A portrait of American war correspondent Marguerite Higgins (Wavve)
A portrait of American war correspondent Marguerite Higgins (Wavve)

Wavve and local production company Film Benedict confirmed the production of the upcoming series. Additional collaboration with overseas content studios are under discussion, Wavve said.

The local streaming service added that “Combat Correspondent” will cost 140 billion won ($107 million) to produce -- the highest budget for a Korean drama production to date.

While Beck has been confirmed as the screenwriter and showrunner, casting and auditions for lead roles are in progress.

“Combat Correspondent” is scheduled to start shooting this year.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
