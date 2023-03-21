 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

[Photo news]Joseon palaces welcome spring spectators

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Mar 21, 2023 - 17:59       Updated : Mar 21, 2023 - 17:59

Colourful flowers adorning Seoul’s old palaces are just around corner as spring has officially arrived in Seoul in the middle of March.

The Royal Palaces and Tombs Center of Cultural Heritage Administration on Tuesday announced that the spring blossoms in the royal palaces will peak from late March to early April, forecasting blossoms of cherry, apricot, plum and weeping cherry to kick off the season on Thursday.

The palace authority chose three places for best flowers in Seoul’s Joseon-era palaces: Amisan Garden of Gyeongbokgung, Nakseonjae of Changdeokgung and Okcheonggyo bridge in Changgyeonggung.

The authority also recommended Princess Deokhye’s tomb in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, the trail between Taereung and Gangneung Royal Tombs in Seoul, and trail in Yoongreung and Geonreung in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province for spring picnickers.

Okcheonggyo bridge in Changgyeonggung, downtown Seoul (CHA)
Okcheonggyo bridge in Changgyeonggung, downtown Seoul (CHA)
Spring view of Nakseonjae in Changdeokgung, Seoul (CHA)
Spring view of Nakseonjae in Changdeokgung, Seoul (CHA)
Chimnies in the Amisan Garden of Gyeongbokgung, Seoul (CHA)
Chimnies in the Amisan Garden of Gyeongbokgung, Seoul (CHA)
Gyeonghoeru Pavilion with weeping cherry blossoms in Gyeongbokgung, Seoul (CHA)
Gyeonghoeru Pavilion with weeping cherry blossoms in Gyeongbokgung, Seoul (CHA)


By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114