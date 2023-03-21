[Photo news]Joseon palaces welcome spring spectators

Colourful flowers adorning Seoul’s old palaces are just around corner as spring has officially arrived in Seoul in the middle of March.

The Royal Palaces and Tombs Center of Cultural Heritage Administration on Tuesday announced that the spring blossoms in the royal palaces will peak from late March to early April, forecasting blossoms of cherry, apricot, plum and weeping cherry to kick off the season on Thursday.

The palace authority chose three places for best flowers in Seoul’s Joseon-era palaces: Amisan Garden of Gyeongbokgung, Nakseonjae of Changdeokgung and Okcheonggyo bridge in Changgyeonggung.

The authority also recommended Princess Deokhye’s tomb in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, the trail between Taereung and Gangneung Royal Tombs in Seoul, and trail in Yoongreung and Geonreung in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province for spring picnickers.