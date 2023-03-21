Finance ministers of Korea, Japan may meet after 7 years

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks with President Yoon Suk-yeol during his state visit to Japan earlier this month. (Presidential office)

Top financial policymakers of Korea and Japan may hold a one-on-one meeting for the first time in seven years, following the recently eased tension between South Korea and Japan.

The Finance Ministry is looking into launching talks between its chief Choo Kyung-ho and his Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki, following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to Japan.

With the Korean government saying it would have a Seoul-backed foundation to compensate victims of wartime forced labor earlier this month, the strained bilateral ties between South Korea and Japan has been signaling a thaw.

The renewed ties may lead to economic cooperation on a governmental-level.

Since 2016, finance ministers of Korea and Japan had met with each other seven times over the course of a decade to discuss economic cooperation between the two countries. However, the last meeting took place in 2016 between then-finance ministers Yoo Il-ho and Taro Aso.

The tensions between Korea and Japan escalated when a “comfort women” statue was installed near the Japanese consulate in Busan in 2017, symbolizing the resistance toward a settlement on the sex slavery dispute reached a year before.

In July 2019, the tension heightened as Japan tightened controls on South Korea-bound exports of some high-tech semiconductor materials.

If the talks between the finance chiefs of the two nations are restored, the top financial policymakers are likely to discuss cooperation between the two countries for international events, including G-20 and ASEAN Plus Three summits.

Talks for a currency swap deal, however, may not be happening soon. A swap deal allows both participating countries to borrow each other's domestic currency at a predetermined rate, hedging currency risks.

Korea-Japan currency swaps started out at $2 billion in 2001, and grew to $70 billion in 2011. They dropped to $10 billion after then-President Lee Myung-bak visited the Dokdo islets in 2012 and was eventually terminated in 2015.

Though the South Korean government asked to renew the deal, citing the US Federal Reserve's rate hikes and Brexit, Japan declined due to the rising tension between the two countries.

As South Korea's foreign exchange reserves totaled $425.29 billion at the end of February, the ninth largest in the world, the swap deal will not be an immediate agenda for Korea.

After recently meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Yoon said further cooperation in diplomacy and economy is to come.

"We will restore intergovernmental consultative bodies between the two countries to discuss common interests, including strategic dialogue between diplomatic and economic authorities,” Yoon said at a press conference held on Thursday after meeting with his Japanese counterpart.

Even after returning to Korea, Yoon has been continuously stressing the importance of mending ties between South Korea and Japan.

“If we open a quarrel between the past and the present, we shall find that we have lost the future,” Yoon said, quoting the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, at a Cabinet meeting held Tuesday.

“Korea-Japan ties can be and should be a win-win relationship for both countries through joint efforts,” Yoon said, adding the government is heading in the right direction.