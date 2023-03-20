 Back To Top
National

Kishida invites Yoon to upcoming G-7 summit: report

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 21:08       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 21:08
President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida clink their glasses at a restaurant after their summit in Tokyo on March 16, 2023. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida clink their glasses at a restaurant after their summit in Tokyo on March 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to a G-7 summit to be held in Hiroshima in May, a news report said Monday.

According to Japan's Kyodo News Agency, Kishida told reporters he invited leaders of South Korea, Brazil, India, Vietnam and four other countries to the upcoming G-7 summit during his current visit to India.

Japan has the authority to invite countries to the G-7 summit this year as the host nation.

The report came less than a week after Yoon and Kishida held a bilateral summit in Tokyo, signaling a significant warming of the long-strained relations between Seoul and Tokyo.

Ahead of the summit, Seoul announced a solution to the long-running dispute over compensation for Koreans forced into hard labor for Japanese companies when Korea was under Japan's colonial rule from 1910-45.

Last week, Yoon said in an interview with Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun that the G-7 summit will give South Korea an opportunity to establish "strong solidarity and cooperation with countries that share universal values mainly in security, economy and trade."

