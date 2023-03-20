 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

China supports holding trilateral summit with S. Korea, Japan within year: spokesperson

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 20:38       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 20:38

China supports holding a trilateral summit with South Korea and Japan within this year, Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday, raising prospects of the resumption of three-way summit diplomacy following a recent thaw in long-strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo.

"China has consistently and actively participated in trilateral cooperation among the three countries," Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a regular press briefing when asked of the possibility of a trilateral summit within the year.

He added China "supports South Korea's proposal for a summit" between the three countries, and that Beijing hopes to "communicate and coordinate" with South Korea and Japan on the matter.

Wang also said the three countries "should work together to ensure stable and sustainable development of trilateral cooperation, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity."

Three-way summits among the regional neighbors, first held in December 2008, were suspended after the eighth gathering held in December 2019, following the dispute between South Korea and Japan over the forced labor compensation rulings, along with the pandemic.

Talks on the need to revive tripartite summit diplomacy have surfaced following the summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114