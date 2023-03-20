[The Korean Dilemma] Swearing on TV: How sensitive, or sensible, should we be?

A high-net-worth home shopping host blurted out an expletive on the air last week. Upon mounting complaints from viewers, the nation’s broadcast media watchdog demanded an explanation from her channel, a step before it decides on any disciplinary action.

The rich villains of Korean revenge drama “The Glory,” which became one of Netflix’s most-viewed shows of all time less than a week after its season 2 release, hurl the most offensive swearwords almost every time they speak.

Overhearing the drama’s savage characters curse horridly left me wondering: Do some people in real life, who are not outright gangsters, swear so intensely at such frequencies?

Teenagers do for various behavioral reasons – eighth graders are jokingly known as South Korea’s scariest demographic – but will they keep talking like that even after growing up?

I asked around, and most people said there are adults who do.

Actually, we all swear. Studies show that kids learn to swear from age 2. It’s just that most of us curse quietly at unfortunate situations, rather than at another person, or use only a few milder expletives.

According to an article titled “The Science of Swearing” by psychologists Timothy Jay and Kristin Janschewitz, swearing can achieve a number of communication goals, such as when used positively for joking or storytelling, stress management, fitting in with the crowd or as a substitute for physical aggression. According to a research team led by psychologist Richard Stevens, swearing enhances pain tolerance, helps you cope and even makes you feel stronger. Another study suggested that people who curse a lot are more honest, or may use fewer social filters.

While most of us deploy social filters to swear softly to avoid unnecessary conflicts or disadvantages, the tormentors of “The Glory" protagonist believe no one can penalize them for anything.

Inspired by multiple horrific cases of school violence and other crimes that actually happened in Korea, these characters seem to embody every kind of evil that exists, which makes them rather improbably extreme and provocative to begin with. The profanities they rap our ears with highlight their malice.

As for the foul-mouthed and flamboyant home shopping host Jung Yoon-jung, this wasn’t the first time she cussed on the air.

In response to public denunciations, she initially said, “Please view home shopping like (TV variety) entertainment,” sounding like she thought it would blow over in a few days.

In an emotional exchange with critics on Instagram, she said, “Please don’t look (at my social media) if you don’t like.”

This is what a lot of people often say about social media, which is even more deeply consumed than TV and films, especially by women under age 50. Of course, everyone’s freedom of expression should be respected, and we do find useful info or things to buy on Instagram.

But it’s also true that due to social media algorithms, it’s not entirely our choice that so much unwanted content is thrust upon us on a daily basis.

The same applies to TV dramas and films. We can obviously choose not to watch something, but what if some creators’ selfish or mediocre -- if not lazy -- tendency to rely on verbal and graphic violence for the immediate arousal of emotions has led to a proliferation of curses and knife-wielding bloodshed across visual media?

I have earlier written that greater competition with foreign shows thanks to the internet and new media, such as online streaming, has raised viewers’ bars for graphic content, or made them less sensitive, resulting in lax ratings and greater exposure of children to visceral content.

Expletives and violence have been part of mankind's history, so most people including myself don’t mind hearing or seeing them in fiction when necessary or relatable.

But anything can become a vice if it’s too much.

The vast majority of Koreans are polite people who can't even address each other without figuring out the perfect honorifics or titles in order to not offend anyone. The Chinese once referred to Korea as "the country of courteous people in the east."

We may no longer deserve that title, but I can only hope that creators and viewers might be a little more mindful of the effects of profuse, unwarranted verbal violence, and the creators' clout in this republic of drama lovers.