 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

LG unveils vision for ThinQ smart home platform

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:35       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 15:47
Vice president of LG Electronics' Platform Business Center Jung Ki-hyun speaks at the Connectivity Standards Alliance Member Meeting held in Seoul on Monday. (LG Electronics)
Vice president of LG Electronics' Platform Business Center Jung Ki-hyun speaks at the Connectivity Standards Alliance Member Meeting held in Seoul on Monday. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics said Monday it presented a blueprint for ThinQ, a platform brand that connects home appliances and consumer electronics with smart technology for higher efficiency, at the Connectivity Standards Alliance member meeting in Seoul.

Jung Ki-hyun, vice president of LG's platform business center, attended the four-day event as a keynote speaker and shared the company's vision for providing more consumer-friendly smart home services.

He outlined three core values of ThinQ: advancement, connectivity and openness.

“LG ThinQ will soon serve as a partner that enhances the lives of our consumers by creating a smart environment -- whether that’s at work, home and on vacation -- that is tailored to their lifestyles," Jung said.

ThinQ users can enjoy heightened connectivity for LG home appliances by connecting ThinQ to the Internet of Things and other smart devices that enabled Matter, an Internet Protocol-based communications standard for smart home technologies.

In line with the global trend toward artificial intelligence-based service releases, LG looks to equip AI chatbot services and AI-based voice recognition technology to ThinQ.

It also hopes to propel ThinQ’s open innovation strategy by taking full advantage of the wide range of opportunities offered by AI. This includes providing support for virtual assistant software platforms such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which are gaining popularity across diverse consumer demographics.

“We are paving the way for the age of ambient computing. We will continue developing our AI technology and Internet of Things connectivity so our consumers can get the best smart home experience with ThinQ,” Jung said.

The CSA is an organization that drives collaboration in IoT by developing universal open standards that enable the connectivity and interaction of objects. It also specializes in the standardization of a protocol called Matter.

Alongside LG Electronics, this year's event was attended by 134 members around the globe, including Apple, Amazon and Google.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114