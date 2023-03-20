 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 9-month low; govt. lifts mask mandate on public transportation

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 20, 2023 - 10:55       Updated : Mar 20, 2023 - 11:06
Most people are seen wearing masks at Sindorim station on Monday when mask mandate on public transportation was lifted (Yonhap)
South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest daily tally in about nine months on Monday, the first day of completely lifting the indoor mask mandate on public transportation.

The country reported 3,930 new COVID-19 infections, including 14 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,702,960, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The Monday figure is the lowest since June 27, when the tally stood at 3,419.

The KDCA reported nine deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 34,171. The number of critically ill patients stood at 122, down by two from the previous day.

Starting Monday, the government lifted the mask-wearing mandate on public transportation, less than two months after it removed the mask requirement for most indoor places except for public transportation, hospitals and a few other high-risk areas.

The mask mandate will remain in place for medical facilities, pharmacies and other infection-prone places. Pharmacies at open public spaces, such as discount stores or train stations, will be exempt from the requirement. (Yonhap)

