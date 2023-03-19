Dokdo, sex slaves and divided public in 'new' era of ties

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home with diplomatic milestones that marked a thaw in strained bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan on Friday, but he faces other obstinate issues in regard to historic disputes with the neighboring country.
The latest diplomatic development between South Korea and Japan came after an announcement from Seoul two weeks ago that it would launch a local foundation to pay victims of Japan's forced labor during its 1910-1945 colonial rule, defying the Supreme Court's ruling that ordered the Japanese companies involved to pay. However, concerns have been growing fast on whether the decision the Yoon administration touts as a significant breakthrough for future-oriented bilateral relations would blanket other thorny issues such as those of wartime sex slaves and the Dokdo islets where the seeds of public distrust against Japan in modern history sprouted.
Despite denials from the Korean presidential office, Japan's Kyodo News reported, citing an anonymous Japanese government official, that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged South Korea's President Yoon to ensure the steady implementation of an agreement on the euphemistically labeled "comfort women" reached in 2015 during their summit meeting.
Eight years ago, the former conservative Park Geun-hye government reached an agreement with the Japanese government that Tokyo contribute 1 billion yen ($7.5 million) to the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation established under South Korea's Gender Equality Ministry. But three years later, the foundation was dissolved by the liberal-leaning Moon Jae-in government that claimed that the deal did not properly reflect the victims' demands.
Out of the 1 billion yen contribution made by Japan, currently, about 5.6 billion won remains after paying 4.4 billion won to the victims. When the deal was reached in 2015, 36 out of 47 victims expressed their intention to accept the agreement, but 11 refused.
"The Yoon administration needs to address issues about the remaining funds and unresolved issues with the victims who refused to accept the comfort women agreement," said Choi Eun-mi, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.
“The government should work to provide support and assistance to all survivors and their families in a comprehensive and sensitive manner,” she said.
Out of the estimated 220,000 individuals who were forcibly mobilized during this period, including soldiers, military employees, laborers and sex slaves, there are only 1,264 known survivors as of January.
Regarding the summit last week, Yuji Hosaka, a political science professor at Sejong University, said Korea "made a lot of concessions."
He predicted that Japan would use scientific and legal reasoning to make further demands regarding issues such as the discharge of Fukushima's wastewater into the ocean, the sovereignty of the Dokdo islets and the removal of statues to honor the "comfort women."
The professor, who became a Korean citizen in 2003, warned that if South Korea continues to respond to Japan with a political and emotional approach rather than a scientific and legal basis, they may acquiesce to Japan's "unjustifiable demands."
The Japanese government has been demanding Seoul abolish a statue honoring comfort women erected in front of the Japanese Embassy in December 2011.
The statue is seen as a symbol of the country's determination to seek justice for the victims, yet it has also been a source of tension between the two countries. The Japanese government has argued that the statue violates the spirit of the 2015 agreement and should be removed.
During a meeting with Kenta Izumi, leader of Japan's largest opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, Izumi spoke with Yoon on several unresolved issues between South Korea and Japan, including a recent patrol plane incident and the ongoing controversy surrounding the comfort women statue.
According to reports from Kyodo, Prime Minister Kishida also urged President Yoon to address issues involving the Dokdo islets, a group of small islets east of the Korean Peninsula that Tokyo has also claimed as part of its territory. Japan has said the issue should be resolved through the International Court of Justice.
If South Korea decides to go to the International Court of Justice, as Japan has urged, it will be an “overwhelming victory" for Tokyo, according to Hosaka.
Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the National Security Office, however, denied the notion, saying the Dokdo issue was not addressed during the summit.
As of Friday, Yoon's approval ratings had plummeted to 33 percent due to his diplomatic stance with Japan.
According to Gallup Korea, 33 percent of respondents rated Yoon's performance in state affairs positively, while 60 percent assessed it negatively. The primary reason for the negative evaluation (15 percent) was his handling of relations with Japan and compensation issues related to its forced labor.
“The government unveiled a third-party compensation plan for victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonial rule and a plan to reform working hours on March 6,” Gallup Korea analyzed. “There were significantly more cases pointed out in relation to Japan issues than labor issues as the reason for the negative evaluation.”
Asan fellow researcher Choi said that there has been a "notable absence of effective persuasion and explanation by the government" to help the public understand its diplomatic relationship with Japan.
She added that while Yoon had alluded to being accountable for the issue with the mantra, "The buck stops here," it was not sufficient. “More robust efforts are needed to clarify the government's stance to the public, whether through public discourse or written statements.”