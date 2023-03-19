Dokdo, sex slaves and divided public in 'new' era of ties

Busts of euphemistically labeled "comfort women" who were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War II are on display at the House of Sharing in Toechon-myeon, Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home with diplomatic milestones that marked a thaw in strained bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan on Friday, but he faces other obstinate issues in regard to historic disputes with the neighboring country.

The latest diplomatic development between South Korea and Japan came after an announcement from Seoul two weeks ago that it would launch a local foundation to pay victims of Japan's forced labor during its 1910-1945 colonial rule, defying the Supreme Court's ruling that ordered the Japanese companies involved to pay. However, concerns have been growing fast on whether the decision the Yoon administration touts as a significant breakthrough for future-oriented bilateral relations would blanket other thorny issues such as those of wartime sex slaves and the Dokdo islets where the seeds of public distrust against Japan in modern history sprouted.

Despite denials from the Korean presidential office, Japan's Kyodo News reported, citing an anonymous Japanese government official, that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged South Korea's President Yoon to ensure the steady implementation of an agreement on the euphemistically labeled "comfort women" reached in 2015 during their summit meeting.

Eight years ago, the former conservative Park Geun-hye government reached an agreement with the Japanese government that Tokyo contribute 1 billion yen ($7.5 million) to the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation established under South Korea's Gender Equality Ministry. But three years later, the foundation was dissolved by the liberal-leaning Moon Jae-in government that claimed that the deal did not properly reflect the victims' demands.

Out of the 1 billion yen contribution made by Japan, currently, about 5.6 billion won remains after paying 4.4 billion won to the victims. When the deal was reached in 2015, 36 out of 47 victims expressed their intention to accept the agreement, but 11 refused.

"The Yoon administration needs to address issues about the remaining funds and unresolved issues with the victims who refused to accept the comfort women agreement," said Choi Eun-mi, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

“The government should work to provide support and assistance to all survivors and their families in a comprehensive and sensitive manner,” she said.

Out of the estimated 220,000 individuals who were forcibly mobilized during this period, including soldiers, military employees, laborers and sex slaves, there are only 1,264 known survivors as of January.