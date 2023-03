South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida toast during an extended dinner session held at a restaurant in Ginza, downtown Tokyo, after their summit on Thursday. While drinking Japanese beer mixed with Korean soju, the Japanese premier has reportedly told his Korean counterpart that the friendship between Korea and Japan "felt tasty," referring to the drink also known as "sopok" in Korea.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com