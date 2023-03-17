 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Economic slowdown persists on weak exports, biz sentiment: finance ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 17, 2023 - 10:30       Updated : Mar 17, 2023 - 10:30
Containers at Busan Port (Yonhap)
Containers at Busan Port (Yonhap)

South Korea's finance ministry said Friday that Asia's No. 4 economy continues to experience an economic slowdown amid sluggish exports and weak business sentiment.

"While the inflation has slowed recently, the recovery in domestic consumption has become moderate. With exports remaining sluggish and manufacturers' business sentiment contracting, the trend of an economic slowdown has continued," the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

It marked the second consecutive month for the ministry to mention an economic slowdown in its monthly assessment report, the Green Book.

In late February, the Bank of Korea kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.5 percent amid concerns that aggressive monetary tightening could hurt economic growth. It marked the first freeze after seven straight months of increases meant to tame inflation.

Last month, South Korea's on-year growth in consumer prices fell below 5 percent for the first time in 10 months to 4.8 percent as global crude oil and local agricultural products' prices stabilized.

South Korea's exports, however, dropped for the fifth consecutive month in February due mainly to weak global demand for semiconductors. This is also the first time since 1997 that the country has logged a trade deficit for 12 months in a row.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, decreased 2.1 percent in January from a month earlier due to the weaker demand in all sectors.

The ministry added uncertainties for the global economy continued amid concerns over the negative impacts of monetary tightening moves, coupled with deepening woes over a prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine.

The market, however, also continued to express hope over the reopening of the Chinese economy, the finance ministry added. China is the biggest trading partner of South Korea. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114