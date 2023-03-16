[Photo News] Presidential couple in Tokyo

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee are greeted by Korean compatriots attending a luncheon with the presidential couple. The luncheon was held ahead of a summit with Yoon's Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, in Tokyo on Thursday.
Yoon thanked Koreans in Japan for buttressing the ties between the two countries. The president also called for an active role in developing Korea-Japan relations.
"Both Korea and Japan are at a starting point for a better future. ... Your unwavering love and support for your mother country will help us build a future-oriented relationship," Yoon said at the event.
"Japan is our close neighbor and the country that shares a universal value of democracy with us. It is also our partner in security, economics and global agendas," the president added.
The luncheon event kicked off with the Tokyo Korean Junior and Senior High School choir singing South Korea's national anthem. Thursday's meeting was attended by 77 compatriots.