[Photo News] Presidential couple in Tokyo

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee are greeted by Korean compatriots attending a luncheon with the presidential couple. The luncheon was held ahead of a summit with Yoon's Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, in Tokyo on Thursday.

Yoon thanked Koreans in Japan for buttressing the ties between the two countries. The president also called for an active role in developing Korea-Japan relations.