(online) Yoon, Kishida agree to open new chapter in frayed ties

President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday prior to the summit meeting. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to open a new chapter in bilateral ties that remained soured over the years over historic disputes, stressing the immediate need to bolster cooperation in security and economy and to deter evolving threats from North Korea.

Marking a summit held for the first time in 12 years, Yoon said it signifies a fresh start of the bilateral ties and expects extensive cooperation for the future, calling Japan a partner sharing a common value and goal. The two leaders also agreed to resume shuttle diplomacy that is "free from any format."

Highlighting the gravity of North Korea's long-range ballistic missile fired earlier that morning, Yoon said the reclusive regime's “increasingly sophisticated nuclear and missile capabilities pose a significant threat to peace and security” not only in East Asia, but also to the international community as a whole.

Yoon added that Korea and Japan should “closely cooperate with each other to wisely deal” with these illegal threats and the challenges of the international community.

In response, Kishida condemned North Korea's actions, stating that "The launch of an ICBM ballistic missile this morning is a serious provocation and is completely unacceptable."

He said the two leaders would discuss further strengthening Korea-Japan and Korea-US-Japan cooperation in this current severe environment.

In the morning, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that it had detected a long-range ballistic missile launched into the East Sea from the Sunan area of ​​Pyongyang at around 7:10 a.m. that day. The missile was launched at a high angle and landed in the East Sea after flying 1,000 kilometers.

During the closed-door summit, the two leaders agreed to resume "shuttle diplomacy," a practice in which the leaders of South Korea and Japan visit each other on a regular basis. This decision was made with only a small number of people in attendance.

Kishida said he is delighted at the opportunity to open a new chapter in Korea-Japan relations, adding the leaders agreed to resume shuttle diplomacy without being bound by formalities.

Prior to attending the summit, Yoon met with Korean compatriots in Tokyo, stressing the importance of solidarity and cooperation with Japan.

“Japan is a partner who we cooperate with together in security, economy and the global agenda,” he said during the luncheon meeting with about 80 Koreans.

“However, over the past few years, exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in all areas have stagnated, including in politics, the economy and human exchanges.”

Yoon said that the current complex global crisis and missile threats have raised security concerns that require stronger solidarity and cooperation among nations that share fundamental values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law.

CAP - President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday prior to the summit meeting. (Yonhap)