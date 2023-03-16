 Back To Top
Business

E1 pledges $100,000 in aid for earthquake victims in Turkey

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Mar 16, 2023 - 17:10       Updated : Mar 16, 2023 - 17:10
A corporate logo of E1 (E1)
A corporate logo of E1 (E1)

South Korean eco-friendly energy company E1 announced Thursday that it will donate $100,000 to support earthquake victims in Turkey.

Having already participated in LS Group’s Turkey relief fund in February, E1 said it has decided to make additional donations considering the severity of earthquake damage.

E1 has communicated with BGN, an energy trading company in Turkey, for the selection of local donation sources, while the relief fund and supplies will be delivered to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the victims of the earthquake and sincere sympathies to their families,” an E1 official said, adding, “We hope Turkey recovers from the damage as soon as possible.”



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
