Warm, dry days expected next week with rain

Citizens are walking on the street at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul in warm weather, Saturday. (Yonhap)

The mostly sunny and dry weather is forecast to continue next week, with a chance of showers in the southern part of the country, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Thursday.

The KMA warned of the possibility of disasters caused by the dry weather as forest fires have been breaking out in several places.

The sunny weather is expected to continue until next week thanks to the high pressure above Korea, according to a regular briefing by the KMA on Thursday.

However, between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected to fall on Jeju Island and 1 mm on southern coastal areas of the mainland.

Jeju Island and the south coast are expected to receive more rain between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. This rain may expand north due to changes in the pressure system, KMA explained.

The temperature will continue to rise steadily throughout next week due to the influence of high pressure, but the temperature difference between day and night is also expected to increase, to almost 10 degrees Celsius.

The concentration of fine dust is also likely to increase, so people with respiratory problems should take care, Lee Kwang-yeon, a forecast analyst at the KMA said.

"As the temperature rises due to the continued dry weather, so please take precautions to prevent fires such as forest fires," stressed Lee.