[Herald Interview] Kim Jae-hyung cherishes love with 'One Second'

In singer-songwriter Kim Jae-hyung's latest single "One Second," there is no mention of the word "second" in either Korean or English.

The song itself is an embodiment of that one second we wish to spend more with those who we love, that one second which feels like forever as our senses are numbed and our mind, overwhelmed by happiness.

It is this metaphor that mainly defines the alternative folk singer's music.

"One second feels different according to situations. We don't watch a two-hour long movie counting the seconds, but listening to a three-minute song, the seconds weigh in on us more deeply. When it comes to the time we spend with our loved ones, every second feels precious," Kim told the Korea Herald during an interview last week, explaining about the song's message.

Just as with his past songs, "One Second," which was released on Sunday, was created wholly by the singer-songwriter.

And this time, he added another layer to his music with his collaboration with singer Kim Su-young. This is the first time another voice featured in Kim Jae-hyung's songs.

The fluttering tension was also tangible in the two speaker's lyrical ping pong.

"The key was to turn the song into a conversation. Rather than just dividing the parts, we give and take tightly, expressing 'there's no second to spare' through the song's structure as well," the songwriter said.

The lyrics convey his wish for a more balanced relationship, he explained. Couples often turn a relationship into an endless tug of war. Yet if both were to drop their ends of the rope, there would be no war and only love, Kim said.

And Kim's answer to end this tug of war was to be present in the second they are spending together. If we were to think only about now -- not the past nor the future -- our time would ironically feel endless, and we'd have nothing to fight over, he explained.

"If we could face each other like this in every moment, there will be nothing to wish or rush / If no time snatched you away, I won't ever have to miss you," the lyrics read.

"The longing feeling doesn't always have to be sad. A cheerful groove runs through the song to reflect the pleasant tenseness as a couple tries to focus on the now, cherishing every moment," said Kim.