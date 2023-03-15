[Today’s K-pop] NewJeans tops 200m Spotify streams with ‘OMG’

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans amassed 200 million streams on Spotify with “OMG,” according to the music platform on Wednesday. It is the main track from the single album of the same title and became the group’s third song to achieve the feat, after “Hype Boy” and “Ditto.” The rookie girl group generated 1 billion streams combined on Spotify as of last week. Both “OMG” and “Ditto” have stayed strong on Spotify charts as well, ranking No. 21 and No. 43, respectively, on its global weekly top song chart dated March 9. Meanwhile, “Hype Boy,” from its namesake debut album, ranked No. 101 on Billboard’s Global 200, extending its stay to the 31st week in a row, a record streak for a K-pop female musician. Golden Child’s Y consoles fans with 1st solo single

Y of Golden Child talked about his first solo single at a media conference held in Seoul on Wednesday. He brought out the single “If I Were The Wind,” his first solo work since he debuted as a member of the band six years ago. Admitting that he was nervous and honored at the same time, he expressed his hope to bond with listeners over the new song. In the ballad, he sings of how one struggles after a break-up, in a calm yet firm manner. It is a far cry from the band’s music that incorporates powerful choreography. There was a side of him that wanted to demonstrate his caliber on stage, he said, but he decided to go for lyrics and melody that touch closer to the heart. The single also could be a gift to his fans, his last before enlisting next week. "Hopefully, many would wait for me after listening to this solo album," said the performer. Blackpink joins hands with Korean Air

Blackpink has partnered with Korean Air, announced label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. The quartet’s management company signed a memorandum of understanding with the air carrier for a partnership that includes a special video welcoming passengers onboard that feature the artists. The airline company will also be the official sponsor for the group’s ongoing world tour. Separately, the four members each uploaded pictures of them practicing for their upcoming performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Tuesday. They will headline the music festival next month, a first for a K-pop musician. They returned from Jakarta, Indonesia, on Monday and will resume the tour in Taiwan on Saturday. On March 31, Jisoo will roll out her first solo album “Me.” She is the last member of the group to release one. E’Last to host fan meeting next week

