 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korea joins US-led multinational anti-submarine exercise

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 15, 2023 - 21:01       Updated : Mar 15, 2023 - 21:01
South Korea's Navy participates in a US-led multinational anti-submarine warfare exercise in Guam on Wednesday. (Korean Navy)
South Korea's Navy participates in a US-led multinational anti-submarine warfare exercise in Guam on Wednesday. (Korean Navy)

South Korea's Navy is participating in a US-led multinational anti-submarine warfare exercise in waters off Guam, officials said Wednesday.
The Navy sent two P-3 maritime surveillance aircraft and 40 sailors to Sea Dragon 23, which began Wednesday and will last through the end of this month.
The annual exercise launched in 2014 is aimed at enhancing joint anti-submarine warfare capabilities. Five countries, including India, Canada and Japan, are participating this year.
The exercise came right after North Korea fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine in waters off its east coast Sunday.
It is the North's first firing of cruise missiles from a submarine, widely viewed as an apparent show of force against a major South Korea-US combined military exercise. (Yonhap)

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114