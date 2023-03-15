S. Korean Air Force conducts nonstop aerial drills amid NK missile launches

South Korean Air Force`s KF-16 fighter jet takes off on Tuesday night from Seosan Air Base in the western city of Seosan, South Chungcheong Province during 36 hours of nonstop aerial drills. (Republic of Korea Air Force)

The South Korean Air Force’s major combat units conducted 36 hours of nonstop aerial drills to hone its combat capabilities in real war conditions during the 11-day Freedom Shield exercise of South Korea and the United States, the Air Force said Wednesday.

The air combat exercises, conducted from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, were designed to improve the readiness posture for war as well as strategic and tactical operations to ensure sustainability in battle.

The main goals were to gain air supremacy preemptively, which is essential for dominating the battlefield during wartime, and to neutralize the core of enemy military strength by flying combat aircraft with maximum weapons loads without a break.

Air Force fighter jets armed with weapons and missiles made emergency takeoffs and practiced “eliminating enemy threats in simulated wartime situations” during air combat exercises.

The fighter jets staged drills to suppress and destroy virtual enemy aircraft and air defenses, and struck enemy key facilities and time-critical targets, according to the Air Force. Combat aircraft conducted “tactical takeoff and landing drills” at air bases while avoiding airborne threats posed by the enemy.

The South Korean Air Force’s battle exercises came days after North Korean state media reported that the country’s Hwasong artillery unit, responsible for important operations and missions, conducted a “fire assault drill” on March 9. The North Korean military simulated striking air bases in South Korean territory with close-range ballistic missiles.

South Korea and the US on Monday began their longest-running Freedom Shield exercise redesigned to strengthen defense and response capabilities against escalating threats from North Korea. The allies have agreed to stage around 20 field training exercises, including amphibious landing drills, in connection with the Freedom Shield exercise.

On March 6, around 400 South Korean and US army personnel kicked off a 12-day river crossing exercise of emplacing floating bridges and practicing interoperability in simulated contingency situations near the inter-Korean border in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. The South Korean and US forces practiced building a pontoon bridge to cross the Imjin River -- which flows from North Korea into South Korea across the Demilitarized Zone -- in three hours.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Monday underscored that North Korea’s belligerent acts of endangering the security environment in Northeast Asia and the surrounding Indo-Pacific region have driven the allies to step up military exercises, which are longstanding, routine and defensive in nature.

