 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

HanmiGlobal secures new housing deal for Saudi project

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Mar 15, 2023 - 15:54       Updated : Mar 15, 2023 - 17:47
The corporate logo of HanmiGlobal (HanmiGlobal)
The corporate logo of HanmiGlobal (HanmiGlobal)

South Korean construction management firm HanmiGlobal announced Wednesday that it has signed a new project management deal to oversee the construction of some 20,000 housing units for workers for Saudi Arabia’s Neom City project.

The latest deal comes following another deal it struck for building 50,000 homes in the workers’ residential complex in November last year.

The combined size of the two deals is worth about 15 billion won ($11.5 million), with the 70,000 homes set to be built by August 2024. The deals are part of a large-scale project to build a total of 489,500 lodging units on a 26.4-square-kilometer site in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The company said it hopes to secure additional orders as more facilities for entertainment, health care and religious activities are set to be built around the area.

HanmiGlobal will be in charge of monitoring the whole process from the construction and project management to safety and environmental impacts to possible dispute settlements.

The company said it also plans to establish a document management system to facilitate construction work at the site by November next year. The company will operate a project management information system to efficiently manage electronic documents, while educating employees on how to use the system.

The company added it has also signed a separate deal to set up a document management system for the Neom project. The comprehensive document and information management system would ensure operational efficiency throughout the construction and monitoring of the project.

The company was the first Korean company to sign a project management office deal for the Neom City project in 2021, and has won bids for seven Neom City-related advisory services.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114