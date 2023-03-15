[Photo News] For Busan's expo bid

Posco International CEO Jeong Tak (second from bottom right), who heads Posco Group's task force for promotional activities for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, holds a meeting with Uzbek government officials in Fergana, Uzbekistan, Monday.
