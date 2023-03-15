 Back To Top
Business

Posco Chemical to present full battery components lineup at Seoul battery fair

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 15, 2023 - 09:42       Updated : Mar 15, 2023 - 09:42
(Posco Chemical)
(Posco Chemical)

Posco Chemical Co., a leading South Korean manufacturer of secondary battery materials, said Wednesday it is showcasing a full lineup of its cathode and anode products and related technologies at an international battery show this week.

Posco Chemical will present high-nickel cathodes, a key component that determines the power of lithium-ion cells for electric vehicles, as well as cathodes for lithium iron phosphate batteries and cobalt-free cells at InterBattery 2023, set to kick off in southern Seoul later in the day.

Battery and battery component makers have increasingly been diversifying their product portfolios to meet the growing demand from automakers seeking to use a wider range of cells.

Nickel-rich batteries have high energy density but they are expensive to make because of rising costs for nickel and cobalt used in the cells.

South Korean battery makers are expanding their lineups to the cheaper LFP batteries or cobalt-free cells containing a higher manganese content.

During the three-day show, Posco Chemical will showcase anode materials, such as natural and synthetic graphite, and next-generation silicon anodes. Anodes determine the battery life and charging performance.

Posco Chemical, a unit under South Korean steel giant Posco Holdings Inc., is the only South Korean company that produces both cathode and anode materials. (Yonhap)

