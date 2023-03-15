S. Korea to end mask mandate for public transportation next week

South Korea will end the mask mandate for public transportation next week, the government announced Wednesday, lifting one of the last-remaining COVID-19 restrictions amid a stable virus situation.

Vice Interior Minister Han Chang-seob said during a government COVID-19 response meeting that the lifting will go into effect Monday. The decision came as South Korea's daily virus tally continues its downward trend, reaching 11,401 cases Tuesday.

Currently, wearing a mask is mandatory on public transportation, including buses, subways and taxis, as well as at hospitals, pharmacies and other high-risk facilities after the government lifted the indoor mask mandate on Jan. 30 except for those places.

The mask mandate will remain in place for medical facilities, pharmacies and facilities vulnerable to infections. (Yonhap)