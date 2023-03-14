 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor Group donates W5.2b sleeper buses for firefighters

Auto giant leads 1st social responsibility project of Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Mar 14, 2023 - 15:54       Updated : Mar 14, 2023 - 15:59
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (second from left) speaks in a meeting with firefighters in Ulsan on Tuesday. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group has decided to donate eight customized sleeper buses worth 5.2 billion won ($4 million) to the National Fire Agency for the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s first social responsibility project, the South Korean auto giant said Tuesday.

As part of the project, Hyundai Motor Group, along with the KCCI and Hyosung Group, held a social event at a fire station in the southeastern port city of Ulsan. The KCCI’s Entrepreneurship Roundtable, a corporate gathering of 700 companies aimed at solving social problems together, organized Tuesday’s event.

The automaker's donation is a show of appreciation for the fire authorities' services. It was pushed forward by the company’s Executive Chair Chung Euisun, who was especially supportive of firefighters and their sacrifices, the company said.

For donating the eight buses, Hyundai Motor Group said it took into account that the national fire authorities only operate 10 buses nationwide for firefighters to rest in during fire-extinguishing or rescue missions. One of the donated vehicles is Hyundai’s signature hydrogen electric bus, according to officials.

The auto giant plans to customize eight sleeper buses so that they can be used as resting areas for firefighters at the scene of a disaster. The buses will be fitted out with premium capsule seats, medical equipment and oxygen providers. In addition, the company said it will accept firefighters’ opinions on what other medical and convenience features can be installed.

“I think we can all live a 'safe today' thanks to the dedication and efforts of firefighters who put the safety of the people first and do their best in a difficult line of work. I sincerely thank all firefighters,” Chung said in a meeting with fire officials during the event. “Moving forward, I hope more changes can occur for the community through the Entrepreneurship Roundtable.”

The bus donation marked Hyundai Motor Group’s latest support measure for the well-being of firefighters.

The Chung Mong-Koo Foundation was established in 2007 and named after Hyundai Motor Group’s former leader Chung Mong-koo to help socially underprivileged people. It has provided scholarships for children of firefighters who have died or were injured in the line of duty since 2012. About 2,000 children have been beneficiaries over the past 11 years.



By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
