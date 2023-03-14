Pianist Son Yeol-eum releases Mozart complete piano sonatas album with recitals

It was an impulsive decision to start recording Mozart's piano sonatas, as the opportunity only presented itself due to the availability of time and place. However, as Son Yeol-eum began recording at the Tongyeong Concert Hall in January, she felt as though she had returned home and she decided to finish the complete collection of Mozart’s 18 sonatas.

The pianist's ninth album, "Yeol Eum Son: Mozart Complete Piano Sonatas," is being released Friday.

Even though it felt like going back home, Son also felt something different.

“I knew Mozart’s music is diverse but I realized it’s even more diverse than I thought. It’s like a kaleidoscope,” Son told reporters during a press conference held at Kumho Art Hall Yonsei. “His works were composed in the early stage of the piano’s development and I realized he made various attempts as a conductor.”

Son is familiar with Mozart's works. Her performance of the composer’s Piano Concerto No. 21, K. 467 during the 2011 Tchaikovsky Competition, in which she came in second place, has garnered 21 million views on YouTube. The piece was included in her debut concerto album in 2018, recorded with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields and dedicated to her mentor, conductor and music director Neville Marriner.

In 2016, Marriner encouraged Son to record all piano concertos by Mozart, saying that she could finish the complete 27 piano concertos in her 50s if she began then. Son was about to turn 30 at the time.