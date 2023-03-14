Finance Minister says Korea will keep close eye on SVB collapse

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said the government will closely monitor the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank, whose collapse has been sending shockwaves across the world in the past few days amid efforts to calm the local financial market.

SVB, a major US bank whose business is largely focused on startup loans, went bankrupt on Friday. Signature Bank, one of the main banks in the cryptocurrency industry, also closed following concerns of a spreading banking crisis.

Choo suggested that the SVB crisis stemmed from the financial instability in areas of weakness following the prolonged aggressive monetary tightening policies practiced to combat inflation.

“With the global economy yet to have fully tamed inflation, market volatility may escalate in future, affected by concerns about the financial system,” Choo said at an emergency macroeconomic meeting held Tuesday.

Top financial regulators, including Choo and Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong, also gathered on Sunday to discuss the SVB collapse and its possible effects on the Korean economy.

“The preference for strengthening safe assets in the government bond market and interest rates for the state bonds has dropped as the projections on tight fiscal policy have weakened,” Choo said.

Choo declared that the local financial market has maintained stability overall.

"Domestic financial institutions have a different structure of assets and deficits than that of SVB. The liquidity coverage ratio of all (Korean) banks surpasses 100 percent, having the sufficient strength to withstand a sudden shock,” Choo said.

“The direct effects (of the crisis) will be limited at this level, as the exposure of major financial intuitions such as local banks and investment institutions, including the big four pension funds, Korea Investment Corporation and Korea Post, is not big, relatively speaking,” he said.

Choo promised that the Korean government will fully respond to the crisis.

“The government will put in all efforts to maintain the stability of the financial market in response to immediate market uncertainty,” Choo said.

Despite Choo’s remarks, the local financial market showed a sluggish performance Tuesday, reflecting the heightened volatility from the SVB crisis and the uncertainty related to the US consumer price index data from February, set to be released Tuesday evening.

The benchmark Kospi slightly dropped in the morning to 2,356.82 as of 1:52 p.m. It started out at 2390.36, down 20.24 points from the day before. Kosdaq started out at 788.44, down 0.45 from the previous session’s close but has been on a further drop, hitting 764.30 as of 1:52 p.m.

The Korean won against the dollar opened at 1,298.1 won, 3.7 won lower than that from the day before. The currency has been steadily weakening, remaining in the early 1,300-won range.