Rep. Lee Chul-gyu to take over as PPP's new secretary general

This photo shows Rep. Lee Chul-gyu of the ruling People Power Party on Jan. 5, (Yonhap)

Rep. Lee Chul-gyu will be named the ruling People Power Party's new secretary general, officials said Monday, as the party fills key posts with those close to President Yoon Suk Yeol after Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon was elected new leader last week.

Reps. Park Seong-min and Bae Hyun-jin, who are also considered part of the pro-Yoon faction, will take over as vice secretary-general for strategic planning, and as vice secretary general for organizational affairs, respectively, officials said.

Party leader Kim plans to appoint them later in the day.

Kim was elected new chairman of the PPP last week with 53 percent of the vote, a victory for President Yoon as he seeks to strengthen his grip on the party ahead of next year's general elections. (Yonhap)