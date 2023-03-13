 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Large fire engulfs tire plant in Daejeon; no serious injuries reported

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 13, 2023 - 09:21       Updated : Mar 13, 2023 - 09:21
Flames and smoke spew from a Hankook Tire Co. plant in the central city of Daejeon on Monday, after it was engulfed by a fire at 10:09 p.m. the previous day. (Yonhap)
Flames and smoke spew from a Hankook Tire Co. plant in the central city of Daejeon on Monday, after it was engulfed by a fire at 10:09 p.m. the previous day. (Yonhap)

DAEJEON -- A huge fire has engulfed a tire plant in the central city of Daejeon, but no serious injuries have been reported, fire officials said Monday.

The fire broke out at 10:09 p.m. Sunday at the plant operated by the nation's leading tiremaker, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., according to the Daejeon Fire Headquarters.

The fire agency said no serious injuries have been reported, but 10 plant workers and one firefighter have sought medical treatment due to smoke inhalation.

More than 430 firefighters have been battling the fire for nearly 10 hours, but strong winds and dry conditions are making it difficult to extinguish the blaze, the authorities said.

The agency said the fire is presumed to have started at the northern part of the second plant where flammable materials are stored.

"There is difficulty with putting out the fire as tires are made from flammable materials," Kim Joon-ho, a fire official, told reporters, adding that nine helicopters were additionally mobilized.

Around 400,000 tires stored at a warehouse adjacent to the second plant are presumed to have burned, Kim said, citing it as the reason for a huge black smoke cloud.

The authorities earlier evacuated residents from nearby apartments due to the blaze and instructed others in the vicinity to close their windows.

The fire has also caused transport disruptions, including to train services running near the factory and vehicle traffic on an expressway.

The operation of high-speed KTX trains that had detoured around Daejeon was resumed early Monday.

The interior ministry has also ordered officials to prevent any secondary damage to buildings and residents living nearby. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114