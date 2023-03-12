J-Hope to star on Jay Park's music talk show

BTS' member J-Hope is making a surprise appearance on public broadcaster KBS' music program "The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive" on Sunday night.
The broadcaster on Sunday announced the BTS rapper-dancer will be starring on the episode set to be aired that night.
The show, referred to as "The Seasons" in short, is a music talk show hosted by rapper Jay Park, where he introduces musicians from various genres through in-depth interviews and live performances.
Stepping onto the stage from the audience, J-Hope is set to rock the scene with an array of unprecedented performances exclusively unveiled that night.
First, J-Hope set to bring his new song "On the Street (with J. Cole)" to the show, performing the song with the program's host Jay Park. The two artists will also collaborate to perform rapper Toigo's new song "Blue Check," in which Jay Park featured with Jessi.
On top of their collaborations, the two rapper-dancers are also set to pull off a dance battle on the spot, while Jay Park will unveil the lyrics he wrote to the beats off J-Hope's new song.
Along with J-Hope, singer-songwriter Kwon Jin-ah will also star on Sunday's episode. Here, the balladeer will perform NewJeans' "Ditto" as well as other cover stages through which she unmasks her versatile talents.
Meanwhile, "The Seasons" is aired via KBS 2TV channel every Sunday at 10:55 p.m.