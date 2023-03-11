Olympic champion Choi Min-jeong grabs silver in women's 1,500m at ISU World Championships

Choi Min-jeong grabbed a silver medal at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Short Track Championships in Seoul on Saturday after finishing behind her Dutch rival Suzanne Schulting.

The South Korean Olympic champion placed second in the women's 1,500 meter finals of the 2023 KB Financial Group ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships held at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul.

The 24-year-old came across the line in 2:31.448 behind Schulting despite efforts to overtake her.