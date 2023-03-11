S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 5th day

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained above 10,000 for the fifth day Saturday as health authorities mull over further easing antivirus measures.

The country reported 10,009 new COVID-19 infections, including 15 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,625,389, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Saturday's tally is slightly down from 10,335 a day earlier and from 11,246 a week earlier, KDCA data showed.

South Korea added three COVID-19 deaths, the lowest daily figure in about eight months, with the death toll rising to 34,096.