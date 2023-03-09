 Back To Top
Entertainment

Kwak Si-yang, Jo Yoon-seo to star in occult horror film

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Mar 9, 2023 - 17:12       Updated : Mar 9, 2023 - 17:12
Kwak Si-yang (Drawing Ent.)
Kwak Si-yang (Drawing Ent.)

Actors Kwak Si-yang and Jo Yoon-seo will star in the occult horror film, “Three Evil Island” (working title), directed by Chae Ki-jun, according to film distributor The Content On.

“Lovers of the Red Sky” (2021) star Kwak will play Japanese journalist Matsuda Ryuhei, who accompanies Chae So-yeon (Jo Yoon-seo), a TV producer who specializes in investigating pseudo-religions.

“Three Evil Islands” (working title) tells the story of the investigative reporting team where So-yeon works to discover the truth of a pseudo-religion that is believed to have disappeared during the Japanese colonial era, and their encounter with the existence of evil.

Jo, who played Kang-bin, Crown Prince So Hyeon's wife, in “The Night Owl” (2022), is trying out a new genre with her role as So-yeon.

The film began shooting recently and its release date remains unconfirmed, according to The Contents On.

Jo Yoon-seo (NEW/C-JeS Entertainment)
Jo Yoon-seo (NEW/C-JeS Entertainment)


By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
