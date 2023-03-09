Four put on trial for forcing woman into prostitution for 3 years

A woman and two men have been arrested and put on trial for forcing a woman into prostitution for three years, the Daegu District Prosecutors’ Office said Wednesday. Another suspect has been indicted without detention.

According to the prosecution, the victim was beaten, tortured and forced into prostitution by the three suspects from October 2019 to September 2022. The suspects forced the victim to carry out prostitution on about 2,500 occasions, and took the proceeds amounting to 500 million won ($379,000).

The female suspect met the victim at their place of work, and along with the two male suspects, beat and tortured the victim, making her believe that she was indebted to the suspects so they could force her into prostitution. The suspects also face charges of assault on at least 10 occasions, as well as unlawful confinement.

The suspects additionally face stalking charges for threatening and stalking another individual who helped the victim reach out to the police.