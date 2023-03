The World Baseball Classic has officially begun on Wednesday and ends March 21.

South Korea will compete in Pool B and the first game at WBC is against Australia on Thursday at Tokyo Dome. South Korea will then take on Japan on Friday, the Czech Republic on March 12 and China on March 13.

South Korea finished third at the inaugural WBC in 2006 and was the runner-up to Japan at the 2009 edition. However, it crashed out of the first round in each of the next two tournaments, in 2013 and 2017.

