National

Yoon orders all-out efforts to swiftly put out wildfire in Hapcheon

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2023 - 21:11       Updated : Mar 8, 2023 - 21:11
Wildfire in Hapcheon County, South Gyeongsang Province, 354 kilometers southeast of Seoul (Yonhap)
Wildfire in Hapcheon County, South Gyeongsang Province, 354 kilometers southeast of Seoul (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday instructed relevant authorities to make all-out efforts to swiftly put out a large wildfire in a southeastern county.

The instruction came after the fire prompted the evacuation of about 210 people in Hapcheon County, South Gyeongsang Province, 354 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Yoon ordered relevant authorities to "make every effort to mobilize all available resources to swiftly extinguish the fire," according to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The blaze started on a hill in Hapcheon at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, local officials said.

About 550 firefighters and 33 helicopters were mobilized to put out the fire, they said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths.

