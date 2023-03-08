World's second-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul

This image, provided by the Seoul metropolitan government on Wednesday shows an envisioned image of Seoul Ring. (Yonhap)

The world's second-largest Ferris wheel will be built along the Han River in Seoul's western district, the city government said Wednesday.

Seoul Ring, with a diameter of 180 meters, will be located at an eco-themed park in Sangam-dong, offering bird's-eye views of the capital city, according to the Seoul metropolitan government.

It will be the second-largest wheel after Ain Dubai, the world's tallest and largest observation wheel, and will be the largest Ferris wheel without spokes.

The attraction will accommodate 1,747 people per hour and up to 11,792 people every day, the city government said. It is expected to bring more than an average of 3.5 million tourists every year.

The 400 billion-won ($304 million) project is set to break ground in June 2025, with the goal of completion by December 2027, officials said.

The lower part of the landmark will feature an exhibition hall about the park, which was previously Seoul's waste landfill.

The city government aims to promote Seoul Ring, which will run on renewable energy, as a landmark that symbolizes its eco-friendly policy.

The spokeless wheel does not actually turn, but instead each cabin or a pod affixed to a gear circulates the circumference of the wheel. (Yonhap)