National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 12,000 for second day amid eased virus curbs

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2023 - 10:49       Updated : Mar 8, 2023 - 10:49
A quarantine worker sanitizes the classroom of an elementary school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, in this file photo taken on last Monday (Yonhap)
A quarantine worker sanitizes the classroom of an elementary school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, in this file photo taken on last Monday (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed over 12,000 for the second straight day Wednesday amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs.

The country reported 12,798 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,594,297, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Wednesday's tally is up from 12,284 the previous day and 12,288 a week earlier, according to the KDCA data.

South Korea added 12 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,061. The number of critically ill patients came to 139, down from 158 the previous day.

As new cases have subsided, health authorities are mulling ways to further ease the antivirus measures in the coming months.

On Jan. 30, South Korea lifted most indoor mask mandates after they had been in place for more than two years. (Yonhap)

