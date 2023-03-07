[Herald Interview] Korean rescuers recall times of despair, hope in Turkey

KOICA associate Baek Joo-young (left) and assistant manager Kim Min-ji point to the Korean national flag on their vests before an interview with The Korea Herald. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald).

Two days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Feb. 6, South Korea dispatched a relief team of 118 people to Turkey. For 10 days, the team -- fighting cold, insecurity and human tragedy -- rescued eight people and recovered 19 bodies from the ravaged buildings that collapsed in one of the deadliest quakes in modern history. Recalling their 10 days in the land of despair, Kim Min-ji, 32 and Baek Joo-young, 27, both with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), said the situation was even more chaotic than they had imagined it would be. “I was mentally prepared. But as we came closer to the disaster sites from the airport, the sounds of ambulances, car horns and screams became increasingly loud,” Kim said as she sat down with The Korea Herald for an interview. “Due to the severe traffic congestion, it took us nearly three hours to get to the sites at a distance of two kilometers.” The rescue crews could not afford to be disoriented as the critical hours immediately after the disaster were quickly coming to an end. KOICA's job as the Korea Disaster Relief Team's (KDRT) secretariat was to take charge of the numerous necessary tasks to enable other workers to focus only on rescuing survivors in the field. "We procured vehicles, arranged for interpreters and monitored the search and rescue operations," she said. "We also held daily meetings with UN OCHA to exchange information on rescue activities conducted by other countries and shared updates on the security situation." UN OCHA refers to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. In the Hatay region, around 20 countries sent relief teams to assist with the disaster response. In such situations where numerous countries are conducting rescue activities in a chaotic environment, sharing information between teams is crucial. "We needed to know the operational areas of each country and how many people were rescued in specific buildings so that we could determine where to focus our efforts," she explained. "It was also crucial to exchange information about the security situation in the area to ensure the safety of all the workers involved in the search and rescue operations." The rescue efforts of the KDRT in Turkey were significant as it was their first time successfully rescuing survivors. This occasion marked the ninth in which a Korean rescue team had been dispatched overseas since the 2008 Sichuan earthquake in China. Nevertheless, Baek lamented that the teams felt they were losing time, as they couldn't find any survivors on the second day. "When we learned at the UN meeting that no other team had rescued any additional survivors, I felt a sense of despair because the critical 'golden hour' had passed," Baek said. "I knew that the survivors would not be able to endure much longer, especially since the weather was extremely cold." But a miracle did occur, she said, on the third day, as three additional survivors were found and rescued. "However, as time passed and the number of survivors dwindled, we learned a crucial lesson on the importance of quick dispatch and response," she added. They came to miss the sounds of ambulance sirens and car horns on their first day, which reflected the large number of survivors. "As time went on, it became increasingly quieter," Kim said. "The majority of the city's victims had moved to safer areas, and only a few were still wandering around the buildings, searching for their loved ones who were still missing." "The quieter it became, the more I realized that the critical 'golden hour' had passed," she added.

The Korea Disaster Relief Team transports a survivor of the earthquake in Turkey on Feb. 9 (KDRT)

Kim and Baek said they had first volunteered to go to Turkey because they had wanted to console those who had lost everything they had. But it was the Turks who gave the Korean team everything it needed, including the strength to carry on the rescue mission. The Korean team had brought a bag full of Turkish currency to purchase necessities during their time in Turkey. But they did not need to use any of it because the local people refused to accept any money from them. And it was these local residents who took to the disaster sites at dawn, when the Korean rescuers had no vehicles to transport neither themselves nor their equipment. "Local volunteers generously provided their vehicles and drove all of our rescue workers, dogs and equipment to the sites," Kim shared. "They took care of daily necessities that we couldn't bring, and supported us with all of our food, vehicle and fuel expenses." When the Turkish people saw the Korean team members wearing clothes with "KDRT" written on them, they showed their gratitude by hugging them, calling them "brother." They placed their hands on their chests in expressions of gratitude. Some women even kissed the rescuers' shoulders in gestures of appreciation. "We had countless experiences where we could feel the gratitude of the people, and these became our motivation to keep going even when we were tired," Kim shared. The team was deeply moved by the kindness and appreciation shown to them by the Turkish people. As the team made their way through the disaster zone, family members would approach them and ask for their help in locating their loved ones who were still missing. "When we informed them that we had to hurry because there were survivors that needed our help, they showed patience and encouraged us to move quickly," she said. "I felt both grateful and sorry for their situation." Before departing from South Korea, Turkish Ambassador to Korea Salih Murat Tamer, saw the team off at Incheon Airport with the words, "Saving one person is like saving all of Turkey," asking them to return safely. "His words of encouragement gave us a lot of strength during our time in Turkey," she shared.

The Korea Disaster Relief Team searches for survivors of the earthquake in Turkey on Feb. 10. (KDRT)