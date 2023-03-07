[Herald Interview] Korean rescuers recall times of despair, hope in Turkey

Two days after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Feb. 6, South Korea dispatched a relief team of 118 people to Turkey. For 10 days, the team -- fighting cold, insecurity and human tragedy -- rescued eight people and recovered 19 bodies from the ravaged buildings that collapsed in one of the deadliest quakes in modern history.
Recalling their 10 days in the land of despair, Kim Min-ji, 32 and Baek Joo-young, 27, both with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), said the situation was even more chaotic than they had imagined it would be.
“I was mentally prepared. But as we came closer to the disaster sites from the airport, the sounds of ambulances, car horns and screams became increasingly loud,” Kim said as she sat down with The Korea Herald for an interview. “Due to the severe traffic congestion, it took us nearly three hours to get to the sites at a distance of two kilometers.”
The rescue crews could not afford to be disoriented as the critical hours immediately after the disaster were quickly coming to an end.
KOICA's job as the Korea Disaster Relief Team's (KDRT) secretariat was to take charge of the numerous necessary tasks to enable other workers to focus only on rescuing survivors in the field.
"We procured vehicles, arranged for interpreters and monitored the search and rescue operations," she said. "We also held daily meetings with UN OCHA to exchange information on rescue activities conducted by other countries and shared updates on the security situation." UN OCHA refers to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
In the Hatay region, around 20 countries sent relief teams to assist with the disaster response. In such situations where numerous countries are conducting rescue activities in a chaotic environment, sharing information between teams is crucial.
"We needed to know the operational areas of each country and how many people were rescued in specific buildings so that we could determine where to focus our efforts," she explained. "It was also crucial to exchange information about the security situation in the area to ensure the safety of all the workers involved in the search and rescue operations."
The rescue efforts of the KDRT in Turkey were significant as it was their first time successfully rescuing survivors. This occasion marked the ninth in which a Korean rescue team had been dispatched overseas since the 2008 Sichuan earthquake in China.
Nevertheless, Baek lamented that the teams felt they were losing time, as they couldn't find any survivors on the second day.
"When we learned at the UN meeting that no other team had rescued any additional survivors, I felt a sense of despair because the critical 'golden hour' had passed," Baek said. "I knew that the survivors would not be able to endure much longer, especially since the weather was extremely cold."
But a miracle did occur, she said, on the third day, as three additional survivors were found and rescued. "However, as time passed and the number of survivors dwindled, we learned a crucial lesson on the importance of quick dispatch and response," she added.
They came to miss the sounds of ambulance sirens and car horns on their first day, which reflected the large number of survivors.
"As time went on, it became increasingly quieter," Kim said. "The majority of the city's victims had moved to safer areas, and only a few were still wandering around the buildings, searching for their loved ones who were still missing."
"The quieter it became, the more I realized that the critical 'golden hour' had passed," she added.
Kim and Baek said they had first volunteered to go to Turkey because they had wanted to console those who had lost everything they had. But it was the Turks who gave the Korean team everything it needed, including the strength to carry on the rescue mission.
The Korean team had brought a bag full of Turkish currency to purchase necessities during their time in Turkey. But they did not need to use any of it because the local people refused to accept any money from them. And it was these local residents who took to the disaster sites at dawn, when the Korean rescuers had no vehicles to transport neither themselves nor their equipment.
"Local volunteers generously provided their vehicles and drove all of our rescue workers, dogs and equipment to the sites," Kim shared. "They took care of daily necessities that we couldn't bring, and supported us with all of our food, vehicle and fuel expenses."
When the Turkish people saw the Korean team members wearing clothes with "KDRT" written on them, they showed their gratitude by hugging them, calling them "brother." They placed their hands on their chests in expressions of gratitude. Some women even kissed the rescuers' shoulders in gestures of appreciation.
"We had countless experiences where we could feel the gratitude of the people, and these became our motivation to keep going even when we were tired," Kim shared. The team was deeply moved by the kindness and appreciation shown to them by the Turkish people.
As the team made their way through the disaster zone, family members would approach them and ask for their help in locating their loved ones who were still missing.
"When we informed them that we had to hurry because there were survivors that needed our help, they showed patience and encouraged us to move quickly," she said. "I felt both grateful and sorry for their situation."
Before departing from South Korea, Turkish Ambassador to Korea Salih Murat Tamer, saw the team off at Incheon Airport with the words, "Saving one person is like saving all of Turkey," asking them to return safely.
"His words of encouragement gave us a lot of strength during our time in Turkey," she shared.
Staying in the disaster zone for 10 days was difficult for the Korean team as they faced security concerns, harsh weather conditions and sanitation issues.
Baek, one of the youngest members of the Korean team, admitted feeling frightened whenever she had to go to the bathroom outside in the dark guided only by a flashlight. She expressed concern that someone might be hiding nearby and potentially harm her or the team, given the unstable and uncertain situation.
The hardships she faced during her time in Turkey made her even more sorry about the suffering of the Turkish people.
"We were only there for 10 days, and even then, we faced so many challenges," Baek said, choking up. "It breaks my heart to think about how the local people had to endure such a difficult situation for such a long period of time."
Survivors of the disaster were faced with constant risks of exposure to cold temperatures, hunger, disease and even looting amid the harsh and insecure environment, as much of the necessary infrastructure, such as the water supply, had been destroyed. In some areas, including Hatay, rescue operations conducted by German rescuers and Austrian troops had to be temporarily suspended due to disturbances caused by looters.
Kim and Baek emphasized the urgent need for sleeping bags and portable toilets, as the Turkish government works to build shelters for those affected by the disaster. They also mentioned the need to provide powdered milk for children, as well as sanitary products like napkins, tissues, disinfectant and wet wipes.
They also stressed the importance of cash donations to support the ongoing relief effort in Turkey. Given the rapidly evolving situation on the ground, cash donations provide the flexibility to purchase essential goods and supplies locally as needed. "Sending cash would be the most helpful, as it can be used to buy things locally based on the situation at that time," Baek stated.
“If cash is delivered through credible NGOs or UN organizations, various humanitarian aid organizations still working in the field will be able to respond quickly and effectively to needs in the field,” Baek said. She also donated 500,000 won to an international NGO after returning home.
The team still regretted not having been able to arrive sooner.
“If we had arrived an hour earlier, we could have saved more within the critical first 72 hours,” Baek said.
During their flight back to Korea, some members of the Korean rescue team were moved to tears while listening to messages of gratitude in Korean from the residents of Turkey whom they had worked alongside.
Baek said, “We shed tears because not only were we grateful for the messages, but also, we felt sorry for not being able to save more people and for leaving them behind to return to Korea. We had a mixture of these feelings.”